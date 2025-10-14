Green-flame Blade and blind caster

@TheGeekSpacechimes in on the Greenflame Blade I wrote about earlier this week. http://thegeekspace.co/lawyer-up-greenflame-blade/ … #dnd Take a look at "that you can see." You're blinded? You can't see anyone, not even yourself, and the fire goes nowhere. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015

@TheGeekSpace You can look down and see yourself 😉 I 100% understand the intention, but wouldn’t optional wording help clarify? I think you might have missed the 2nd and 3rd sentences of my tweet. If the caster is blinded, the caster can't see anyone. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Gotcha. I keep forgetting it's a spell and not just a flaming weapon with a burst-like effect. — The Geek Space (@TheGeekSpace) November 6, 2015