@JeremyECrawford For the Teleport spell, can you go to moving things if you have an associated object or use the objects location to bamf? — Noah Concepción (@NavyNoah) November 24, 2016

The teleport spell requires a destination. The nature of that place isn't specified. It can be the deck of a moving ship, for instance. #DnD https://t.co/MmyV6c8ITu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016