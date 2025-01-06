@JeremyECrawford For the Teleport spell, can you go to moving things if you have an associated object or use the objects location to bamf?
— Noah Concepción (@NavyNoah) November 24, 2016
The teleport spell requires a destination. The nature of that place isn't specified. It can be the deck of a moving ship, for instance. #DnD https://t.co/MmyV6c8ITu
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016
@NavyNoahDoes that mean the associated object can act as a sort of beacon to a location? A debate with my DM we’re having. You have a destination. And you might have an object from it. The spell doesn't care if the destination is moving.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2016