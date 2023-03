Trying one more time. Am I correct to assume that I do not need to use any action to command my familiar from "Find Familiar"?

Some spells, such as find familiar, and other effects refer to you commanding a creature you create/summon/dominate. Unless the effect says that command requires an action/reaction, the command falls under the normal rules for speech. #DnD https://t.co/LTiqy2CQ9f

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 12, 2018