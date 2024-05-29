@Brail4 @Wizards_DnDSorry to bug you more but..EmpEvoc +int mod,if thats on one target,is that still +intmod or +intmodX3? empowered evocation applies only once per target
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 12, 2014
2 thoughts on “Empowered Evocation + int mod, if thats on one target, is that still +int mod or +int mod X3?”
Mike says that Empowered Evocation applies once per target. Suppose I cast Magic Missile with all three missiles to strike the same target. It would seem to me that the damage for each missile is the same, and that that is 1d4 + 1 + Intelligence Modifier. In this case then, the modifier is receiving 3X the Intelligence Modifier.
Seems a little overpowered doesn’t it?