Ed’s Mielikki

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How do you pronounce Mielikki? “My leaky” or correctly? — Anon von Zilch (@AnonVonZilch) March 11, 2016

Around the office, it's "my leaky." @TheEdVerse might have a different pronunciation. https://t.co/eRDclMcL2l — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 11, 2016

@Critter667 @ChrisPerkinsDnD So as not to offend, TSR decided (1986) to move all real-world gods "one step aside." Name pronunciation incl. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 12, 2016