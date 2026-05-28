Ed’s Mielikki

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How do you pronounce Mielikki? “My leaky” or correctly?
— Anon von Zilch (@AnonVonZilch) March 11, 2016
Around the office, it's "my leaky." @TheEdVerse might have a different pronunciation. https://t.co/eRDclMcL2l
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 11, 2016
@Critter667 @ChrisPerkinsDnD So as not to offend, TSR decided (1986) to move all real-world gods "one step aside." Name pronunciation incl.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 12, 2016
@AnonVonZilch @ChrisPerkinsDnD …And from the TSR days, it's been "my leaky" in the published Realms. ;} Tradition!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 12, 2016