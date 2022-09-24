Ed Greenwood: how do you keep all of the Forgotten Realms information?

Can I ask a quick question, how do you keep all of this information? I know you used to have most of your realmslore in your shipping container outside your house (something like that), but how do you do it now. Just a bunch of organized word documents or something else? Organized? Hahahaha(ongoing maniacal laughter). Multiple hard drive deaths and moves and some malicious packings and reboxings shattered all organization long ago. Have THREE shipping containers now. Most of it lives in my head. Which contains several subdivisions of containers.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 2, 2022