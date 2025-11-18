@ChrisPerkinsDnD Any chance of getting your old Dungeon Master Experience column released in book form? It's what got me into the industry. — Colin Stricklin (@ColinStricklin) December 2, 2015

That would require more work than I have time for. Also, the articles are still freely available. https://t.co/KMFwMxJYom — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 3, 2015