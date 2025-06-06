Drow elf weapon

@JeremyECrawford In 5e, when choosing the drow subclass, do they lose the sword and bow proficiencies from elf due to the drow profs? I'm thinking they lose them. As an application of the "this is more specific" rule. — FluxPoint (@FluxFrog) June 9, 2015

@FluxFrog Each elf subrace has its own Weapon Training trait. The high elf and wood elf ones happen to be the same. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015