@JeremyECrawford does the Wrathful Smite spell end with a Wisdom check it a save? My friend homeruled it to be a save, But it says this: " a creature can use it's action to make a wisdom check to steel its resolve and end the spell".
— Ethan Caron (@EthanCaron99) March 8, 2018
The wrathful smite spell involves a Wisdom saving throw and then a Wisdom check. #DnD https://t.co/TjfIKrASrq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 8, 2018
One thought on “Does the Wrathful Smite spell end with a Wisdom check it a save?”
So with it being a wisdom check they have Disadvantage because if the Frighten Condition?