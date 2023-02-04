Does the Renaissance Firearms/Explosives balanced for regular 5e play?

With the Firearms section of the DMG, the Renaissance ones have prices, while the others are priceless due to how strong they are. Does this mean the Renaissance Firearms/Explosives balanced for regular 5e play?

The Renaissance firearms are used in almost every session of my home D&D campaign. I’d say they’re ready for use. 😀 #DnD https://t.co/9spJbHKeuE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017

What do you do for proficiency? Do some classes get it or do they have to feat/downtime to learn? — Michael H (@Hooj19) November 27, 2017

The rule on firearms in the DMG has a section on proficiency. I follow the guideline there, determining proficiency on a case-by-case basis. The gun-toting ranger in my campaign is from the gun-making city, where proficiency with martial weapons includes firearms. #DnD https://t.co/0ZSGaPD3FS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017