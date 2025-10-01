Does the Heroes Feast spell grant immunity to poison?

.@JeremyECrawford does the Heroes Frast spell grant immunity to poison damage or just the poison condition? #dnd — SlyFlourish (@SlyFlourish) September 24, 2015

The heroes' feast spell grants immunity to poison in any form—damage and the condition.

Wha-Why???? Isn't it too powerfull? It's One of those spells spells who can break a game, imo. Heroes' feast game-breaking? I'd be interested to hear of an in-play example of this in fifth edition.

The poison and fear immunity of Heroes Feast is OP. That is all.

It was insane in 3E. Mandatory for authors to take it into account back then.

nice to know it holds up. I think advantage on saves is enough or resist poison. Immune is too hard to deal with.

It was bad in 3E, skipped 4E, now bad in 5E. Yay!

What's op about it? Why is it bad?

Whole classes of monsters couldn't be used if they relied on poison.

I recall no monster in 3e relied enough on poison to be a threat that it'd merit consideration for adventures. But The cost isn't trivial (1,000 gp, 6th-lvl slot, 1 hr. 10 mins.) w/ no guarantee of poison/fear ahead.