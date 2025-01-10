Forgive me if you have answered this before but does the counterspell work against wands? And the like?
Counterspell targets a creature casting a spell, no matter the source of the spell (the creature, an item, etc.). #DnD https://t.co/N9c5Bt9QWG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016
6 thoughts on “Does the Counterspell work against wands?”
If you do not speak the same lanuage as the creature can you still counter spell them?
The verbal components of a spell aren’t tied to any language, and the rules of counterspell never specify understanding a language, so no.
I made a typo, instead of typing ‘so no.’ I meant to type ‘so yes.’
IMO, it’s the act of casting that is countered, you don’t have to know what spell they’re casting.