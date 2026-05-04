Does Polearm Mastery’s attack of opportunity provoke against unwilling targets?

2 thoughts on “Does Polearm Mastery’s attack of opportunity provoke against unwilling targets?

  1. Kattla says:

    Does the Polearm Master opportunity attack when a creature enters your reach take your reaction, or can you use it against multiple enemies a round?

    Reply

    • Opportunity Attacks require the creature’s Reaction to take, so that would apply here as well. (The only change is that PAM allows for such an OA to take place under circumstances that normally wouldn’t work for other creatures.)

      Reply

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