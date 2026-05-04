@JeremyECrawford Does Polearm Mastery's AoO provoke against unwilling approaching targets?
— Nebbers (@TheNebulator) March 10, 2016
You don't provoke an opportunity attack if you're moved without the use of your movement, action, or reaction. #DnD https://t.co/q65PQVxegU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2016
2 thoughts on “Does Polearm Mastery’s attack of opportunity provoke against unwilling targets?”
Does the Polearm Master opportunity attack when a creature enters your reach take your reaction, or can you use it against multiple enemies a round?
Opportunity Attacks require the creature’s Reaction to take, so that would apply here as well. (The only change is that PAM allows for such an OA to take place under circumstances that normally wouldn’t work for other creatures.)