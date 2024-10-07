Does Greyhawk exist in D&D 5e?

Does Greyhawk exist in Dungeons&Dragons 5 edition? How does the history of Tenser, Mordenkainen and Bigby (& their related spells) relate to #ForgottenRealms?

Greyhawk does, indeed, exist in the D&D multiverse, which is talked about in the introduction of the PH (p. 5–6) and in the DMG. #DnD https://t.co/ttbeO2TvaY

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2016