Does Greyhawk exist in D&D 5e?

Does Greyhawk exist in Dungeons&Dragons 5 edition? How does the history of Tenser, Mordenkainen and Bigby (& their related spells) relate to #ForgottenRealms?
Greyhawk does, indeed, exist in the D&D multiverse, which is talked about in the introduction of the PH (p. 5–6) and in the DMG. #DnD https://t.co/ttbeO2TvaY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2016
At one point Hasbro started taking the names off the spells,,, have they put them back in 5e. I haven’t read the new version..think I’m going to go back to 2.5 with some of 3.5 added
The names don’t appear on the spells in the basic rules because those are open source. In the PHB you’ll find the named spells.