Does death ward prevent disintegration?

Death ward works against any effect that would reduce you to 0 hp via damage or that would kill you instantly without dealing damage. #DnD https://t.co/jWlLtXjRhC

@DK_Pyrial @Icarusflyersorry to chime in here.. but you’re saying a lvl 4 DW stops a lvl 9 power word kill with no additional reqs? That is, indeed, what death ward does.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2016