Does a weapon that has been enchanted to do (insert extra damage type) count as magical to overcome resistances?
Is a magic weapon a magic weapon? See the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/dh02JRnEH8 #DnD https://t.co/7e9NxsTawQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016
One thought on “Does a weapon that has been enchanted to do count as magical to overcome resistances?”
The answer refers to the old v1.14 of the SA compendium, that unfortunately still exists on the WotC website. Updated (v2.3) SA comp is at https://media.wizards.com/2019/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf