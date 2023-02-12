Does a medium rider on a large mount need at least 7.5' reach to make melee attacks then? If they're centered on a large creature, the mount's space extends 2.5' beyond the rider's. Do you usually handwave that away…? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) November 8, 2017

If you're using miniatures, your character is wherever your miniature is. #DnD https://t.co/hsASKlASMV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2017