Masters @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls do you roll dice behind your DM's Screen or in front of your players? Regards. — Zoltar Sage Advice (@SageAdviceDnD) March 14, 2016

I do both – most rolls behind, but important or dramatic rolls I do in front of the players. https://t.co/7oKNzsD8Vu — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2016

I usually roll dice behind a DM screen—except when I want to drive home that the dice are deciding an outcome. #DnD https://t.co/2Js8YUst4L — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016