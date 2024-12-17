@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls do the extra attacks work when you attack with action surge, or with the attack of Haste? — Younes Kamal Eddine (@Younes_KE) March 18, 2016

The haste spell states that you can make only one weapon attack when you use the Attack acton with it. #DnD https://t.co/J8HatI3o8R — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016