@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls do the extra attacks work when you attack with action surge, or with the attack of Haste?
— Younes Kamal Eddine (@Younes_KE) March 18, 2016
The haste spell states that you can make only one weapon attack when you use the Attack acton with it. #DnD https://t.co/J8HatI3o8R
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016
@Younes_KEok, then i guess extra attack works with action surge, and thank you for always answering our questions, have a nice day. Yes, it works with Action Surge.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016
2 thoughts on “Do the extra attacks work when you attack with Action Surge?”
so an 11 level fighter with action surge and haste makes 7 attacks?
Yes