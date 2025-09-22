Do magical weapons such as Flametongue have pluses?

@JeremyECrawford Do magical weapons such as Flametongue also have pluses to hit/ dmg? #DnD
— Jonah Hall (@TheAdjunctDM) September 21, 2015
A magic weapon grants a bonus to attack/damage rolls only if the weapon's description says so. #DnD https://t.co/9BRdNYetvj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2015
@devlin1 @DnD_AdvLeagueThis seems self-evident. Some people get thrown because of how magic weapons worked in the previous two editions.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2015