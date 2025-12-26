Do I need proficiency to Help?

@ArsenixShirogonI have a DM that says you need proficiency in a skill to help with skill checks but I can’t find the rule. Can you point it out? nope, don't think that's the rule. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 8, 2015

@ArsenixShirogon I don’t mind the house rule but he insists it’s RAW. What page number is helping on ability checks on so I can double check it? PHB page 192, under the Help header — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 8, 2015

@Dvergr76 @ArsenixShirogonPHB p 175, “a character who lacks that proficiency can’t help another character in that task.” applies only if check *requires* proficiency — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015