@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Do Aasimar and Tiefling characters register as their respective bloodlines for Divine Sense?

A playable race is humanoid unless it has a racial trait that says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/faaX7A7Bkk

@AiratomePlayable races are ‘Humanoid’ , what about UA Warforged who are classed as ‘Living Constructs’ ? Ok for Cure Wound spells? My tweet was about the races officially in the game.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016