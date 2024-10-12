@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Do Aasimar and Tiefling characters register as their respective bloodlines for Divine Sense?
— Tim Wilder (@mrprotoman) November 30, 2016
A playable race is humanoid unless it has a racial trait that says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/faaX7A7Bkk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016
@AiratomePlayable races are ‘Humanoid’ , what about UA Warforged who are classed as ‘Living Constructs’ ? Ok for Cure Wound spells? My tweet was about the races officially in the game.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016