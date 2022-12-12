Do a Warlock’s Eldritch Invocations still function under the effects of a Polymorph spell?

@JeremyECrawford Do a Warlock's Eldritch Invocations still function if he/she was under the effects of a polymorph spell?
While you're under the effect of the polymorph spell, you use the stat block of your new form, not your character sheet.
Does this apply to mental stats? I though only physical ability stats changed?You're thinking of Wild Shape. Polymorph changes all your stats.
I assume this means, assuming a form that can still cast spells, that DC’s, spell attack bonus, etc.. all change?That's correct. You're playing with the stat block, not your character sheet. Set the latter aside.
