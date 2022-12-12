Do a Warlock’s Eldritch Invocations still function under the effects of a Polymorph spell?

@JeremyECrawford Do a Warlock's Eldritch Invocations still function if he/she was under the effects of a polymorph spell? — FreelanceNerfHerder (@Kevin_Boyd_) September 13, 2017

While you're under the effect of the polymorph spell, you use the stat block of your new form, not your character sheet. #DnD https://t.co/NHYAjyzy9d — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017

Does this apply to mental stats? I though only physical ability stats changed?You're thinking of Wild Shape. Polymorph changes all your stats. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017