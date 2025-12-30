Design a Warlock patron

@Not_JezTrying to write a warlock pact option for fun and it looks super complicated. pact and patron as two separate choices kind of irritates me. makes designing warlock stuff unnecessarily weird.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015
@mikemearls All I want to write is basically a hellraiser like puzzle box but I think I'm also making it overly complicated.
— Jezeux Noel (@Not_Jez) December 14, 2015
@Not_Jez sounds nifty – I try to picture stuff in my mind when designing, as if trying to depict it in a movie, and go from there.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015
@Not_Jez if it's not a key part of how I'd film it, I cut it
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015