Design a Warlock patron

@Not_JezTrying to write a warlock pact option for fun and it looks super complicated. pact and patron as two separate choices kind of irritates me. makes designing warlock stuff unnecessarily weird. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015

@mikemearls All I want to write is basically a hellraiser like puzzle box but I think I'm also making it overly complicated. — Jezeux Noel (@Not_Jez) December 14, 2015

@Not_Jez sounds nifty – I try to picture stuff in my mind when designing, as if trying to depict it in a movie, and go from there. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 14, 2015