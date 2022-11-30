D&D management did not think the Dragonlance novels would sell

So there are over 200 #Dragonlance novels that have been published.
I do wonder with iconic stories like this if it becomes “easy”, to a point, once the first book is written. Being that they came out so fast after one another it’s either that or they had them all written already and just released them at their leisure. Either way I love them! I’m gonna count EVERY ONE!
We’re doing DL in Order Released!
We start here with “The Big 6” Look how close together they were! All 6 came out between Nov 84 & Aug ‘86
The original Chronicles and Legends 1 of 2
TSR management did not think the DL novels would sell. So they expected to put out just the first book. When it hit the NY Times list, they wanted more immediately. Company was teetering on financial ruin. So we wrote.
TSR just wanted the goose to keep laying golden eggs. Fine with us! We got to tell our stories!!!
Which reinforces my belief that half the RPG IPs today would not exist without the ability to self publish. Back then it might take mnths/yrs for sales figures to come in; by that time a parent company could be an inch away from 🚫. Imagine the 💰 TSR would lose today? If the company had been properly managed they would have done well. They did do very well for years. But they ended up squandering money on things like buying needlepoint companies because we all know how many gamers do needlepoint
