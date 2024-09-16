@JeremyECrawford re Crossbow Expert, can the bow be loaded during the bonus action attack, or is the bonus action denied if not preloaded? — Bardface (@brightwoodbard) October 26, 2016

Crossbow Expert: the word "loaded" is redundant in the third benefit. #DnD https://t.co/JmrqmRR3Id — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 26, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Without the feat, what's it take to reload a crossbow? A bonus action? Full action? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) October 26, 2016