@JeremyECrawford re Crossbow Expert, can the bow be loaded during the bonus action attack, or is the bonus action denied if not preloaded?
— Bardface (@brightwoodbard) October 26, 2016
Crossbow Expert: the word "loaded" is redundant in the third benefit. #DnD https://t.co/JmrqmRR3Id
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 26, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Without the feat, what's it take to reload a crossbow? A bonus action? Full action?
See the ammunition property (PH, 146) for how to load a weapon with that property. See loading (PH, 147) if the weapon has it. #DnD https://t.co/1tRyhjTGUS
