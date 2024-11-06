Could I cast Eldritch Blast two times as a action & bonus action?

@JeremyECrawford could I cast eldritch blast 2 times as a action &bonus action? phb 202?
— conner mollay (@cmollay) October 13, 2016
You can cast a spell as a bonus action only if its casting time is 1 bonus action or if you have something like Quickened Spell. #DnD https://t.co/W3u1fpg45D
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 13, 2016
@cmollay follow up question: at higher levels of eldritch blast if I’m attacking 1 target do i make attack rolls for each beam? The final sentence of eldritch blast has the answer.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 13, 2016