What are your thoughts on converting Humanoids from the Monster Manual to PC races?

@Lord_SicariousWhat are your thoughts on converting Humanoids from the Monster Manual to PC races? I was thinking Half-Ogres. in general, don’t let a new race break the 20 cap on stats. I’d go size Large, +4 Str, -2 int -2 wis
@Lord_Sicarious size Large is really good for the weapon dmg boost, but a DM can keep a handle on it
@Lord_Sicarious works best if 1/2 ogre is only melee/weapon focused PC. Risks overshadowing other warrior-type PCs
