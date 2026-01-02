@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would you, yourself, allow "control flames" to spread a fire caused by "create bonfire"? The flavor is great but is it RAI?
— JB Little (@AnOsvaldo257) December 13, 2015
I would allow the control flames spell to spread a fire created by the create bonfire spell. https://t.co/APqFr24Mlv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 13, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would you rule that the flames of Create Bonfire are non-magical once the spell is cast, or just an exception?
— Dan Harris (@erifnevow) December 13, 2015
According to the text, the spell creates a bonfire, not a magical bonfire. I'd rule that the flames are nonmagical. https://t.co/NOcANbVZ15
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 13, 2015
One thought on “Control Flames to spread Create Bonfire”
The Create Bonfire spell also says at the end, “The bonfire ignites flammable objects in its area that aren’t being worn or carried.” I think that needs to be taken into consideration.