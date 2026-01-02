Control Flames to spread Create Bonfire

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would you, yourself, allow "control flames" to spread a fire caused by "create bonfire"? The flavor is great but is it RAI? — JB Little (@AnOsvaldo257) December 13, 2015

I would allow the control flames spell to spread a fire created by the create bonfire spell. https://t.co/APqFr24Mlv — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 13, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would you rule that the flames of Create Bonfire are non-magical once the spell is cast, or just an exception? — Dan Harris (@erifnevow) December 13, 2015