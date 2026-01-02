Control Flames to spread Create Bonfire

One thought on “Control Flames to spread Create Bonfire

  1. Shawn says:

    The Create Bonfire spell also says at the end, “The bonfire ignites flammable objects in its area that aren’t being worn or carried.” I think that needs to be taken into consideration.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.