@JeremyECrawford In your opinion, could a wizard that's tied up (but not gagged) cast Misty Step to free himself? Up to DM?
— Simon Lantz (@Shippendale) August 24, 2015
It's up to the DM. I'd say you could teleport out of bonds that are fixed to a wall or the like. https://t.co/N2mLg18TbL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015
2 thoughts on “Could a wizard that’s tied up cast Misty Step to free himself?”
Misty step only has verbal components and could unless prevent teleport 30 feet. Out of bonds or a grapple, unless something prohibits it like dimesional shackles.
Everything you are wearing or carrying goes with you. You are wearing the shackles. They go with you. If you’re shackled to a wall, I think you need to solve that problem, first.