Could a wizard that’s tied up cast Misty Step to free himself?

2 thoughts on “Could a wizard that’s tied up cast Misty Step to free himself?

  1. Alex says:

    Misty step only has verbal components and could unless prevent teleport 30 feet. Out of bonds or a grapple, unless something prohibits it like dimesional shackles.

    Reply
  2. Doctor Strangehate says:

    Everything you are wearing or carrying goes with you. You are wearing the shackles. They go with you. If you’re shackled to a wall, I think you need to solve that problem, first.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.