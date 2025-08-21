Could a wizard that’s tied up cast Misty Step to free himself?

@JeremyECrawford In your opinion, could a wizard that's tied up (but not gagged) cast Misty Step to free himself? Up to DM?

It's up to the DM. I'd say you could teleport out of bonds that are fixed to a wall or the like. https://t.co/N2mLg18TbL

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015