Can you take your free "use an item" action between weapon attacks?

On your turn, you take your free object interaction as part of your move or action. It's not a discrete process. See "Other Activity on Your Turn" (PH, 190) for more information. #DnD https://t.co/XyOKUu8lkl

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2018