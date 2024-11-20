@JeremyECrawford Can you take a unconscious target with you using dimension door? — Max Holmback Peterse (@Max_H_Petersen) March 4, 2016

Only a willing creature can travel with you via dimension door. You can't give consent when you're unconscious. #DnD https://t.co/5ReLIKqGIX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 8, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Seems odd, what's the difference between an unconscious creature and an object? Just need to be small enough to be carried? — Exen Trik (@exentrik137) March 8, 2016

Think of it this way: a spell that requires a willing target is partially fueled by that person's will. #DnD https://t.co/Jj3XzDSZf7 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 9, 2016



