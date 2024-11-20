Can you take a unconscious target with you using Dimension Door?


4 thoughts on “Can you take a unconscious target with you using Dimension Door?

  2. Andrew says:

    Every living creature has an innate desire to live. Even unconscious their will to survive is present, and would be subconsciously supported.

    I submit that yes it could be used, even if fueled by their will. Their will to survive prevails.

    Reply
    • tideoftime says:

      If unconscious, there is no active will to live — the character is *unconscious*. They (per the metaphysics of 5E) have to be able to give their *conscious* volition to the allow the spell to work on them/fuel its including them. If they are unconscious, they can’t do that.

      Reply
  3. Doug says:

    nah i just treat them like an object
    otherwise you could never teleport a ok’d character

    you become an object

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.