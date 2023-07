@JeremyECrawford can you please make a published version of the fighter monster hunter, im a huge fan of this class and would love to play it legitimately! 🙂

Glad you liked the monster hunter in UA! It is now in a D&D book, "Xanathar's Guide to Everything," as the Monster Slayer. In the process of becoming official, it jumped form the fighter to the ranger. #DnD https://t.co/BOtD6wno1H

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 19, 2018