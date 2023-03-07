@JeremyECrawford Can you please clarify something silly? You said that cantrips can't be cast using slots, but the rules seem to imply otherwise. Do you stand by this? Cantrips are spells and spell can be upcast so I don't see the issue. https://t.co/TewPQwJTvu — Nathaniel Mosher (@RubiksMoose) January 5, 2018

The first sentence of the rule on cantrips says they don't use spell slots. The rule isn't kidding. #DnD https://t.co/JUzAGPqsQk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

A spell must be cast with a spell slot for you to be able to cast it with a higher-level spell slot. This means you can't use a higher-level slot with a cantrip or a spell you cast from a magic item without a slot. #DnD https://t.co/PUFRFQGxBX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 5, 2018

Think of them as level 0 spells. Can be cast infinite times and cannot be up-cast with slots. — Jordan Astley (@JordanAstley90) January 5, 2018