Can you cast Hunters Mark on a target out of range of the initial target if it goes down?

@JeremyECrawford Curious about a skill, Can you cast Hunters Mark on a target out of range of the initial target(90ft) if it goes down? — Eric (@ImRaijen) November 20, 2016

The intent is that any creature you target with any spell—including hunter's mark—must be within the spell's range. #DnD https://t.co/tvP9Lb7Esb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @ImRaijen What happens if the target leaves the range of Hunter’s Mark after the initial cast? — Jackaloupe (@ArthurPDent_) November 22, 2016

In a spell, targeting is bound by the spell's range. The effects aren't bound by it. #DnD https://t.co/wrn4lwPTcI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2016