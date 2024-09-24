@JeremyECrawford #DnD rule Q: Can players use the ready action before initiative is rolled (essentially guaranteeing a free surprise round)?
— Jack Of All Games (@J4ck0fA11G4m3s) September 20, 2016
The options, including Ready, in the "Actions in Combat" section (PH, 192–93) are meant to be used in combat, after rolling initiative. #DnD https://t.co/wqqKrtZw2t
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 21, 2016
