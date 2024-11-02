@JeremyECrawford Staff vs Quarterstaff:same weigh!
Can I use Arcane Focus Staff as a Quarterstaff in melee?Or Focus Staff is Improvised wpn?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 2, 2016
As DM, I allow an arcane focus staff to be used as a quarterstaff. #DnD https://t.co/PFbrvYv5bj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
One thought on “Can I use Arcane Focus Staff as a Quarterstaff in melee?”
On the DMG pg 140 it mentions:
“Unless a staff’s description says otherwise, a staff can be used as a quarterstaff”