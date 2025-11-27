Can I multiclass and take the same fighting style?

@JeremyECrawford would the fighting style archery bonuses for fighter and ranger stack while multiclassing? — Jon Parish (@JParish48) November 6, 2015

"You can't take a Fighting Style option more than once" (PH, 72, 84 & 91). #DnD https://t.co/myi19ebBJd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015

@longhornxtreme You can definitely have more than one, but you can't take the same option more than once. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @JParish48 How about if they are from different styles (thinking close quarters combatant from UA)? — Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) November 7, 2015