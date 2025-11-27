Can I multiclass and take the same fighting style?

@JeremyECrawford would the fighting style archery bonuses for fighter and ranger stack while multiclassing?
— Jon Parish (@JParish48) November 6, 2015
"You can't take a Fighting Style option more than once" (PH, 72, 84 & 91). #DnD https://t.co/myi19ebBJd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015
@longhornxtreme You can definitely have more than one, but you can't take the same option more than once.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @JParish48 How about if they are from different styles (thinking close quarters combatant from UA)?
— Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) November 7, 2015
The PH calls a Fighting Style an option & says you can't take an option more than once. Other options are fine. #DnD https://t.co/pWYk1ctsSt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2015