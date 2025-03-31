Can I Dispel Magic beholder ray effect?

@PhilippMordashe MM says that beholder zombie’s eye rays are magical. Does that mean that you can use Dispel Magic to end paralyzing ray effect? yes
@PhilippMordashe great to know! But what is the target DC to end the effect? For spells it’s 10+spell level, but paralyzing ray doesnt have level I'd use 10 + creature CR
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford would it also be viable to use the DC for the effect itself?
@mikemearls @EmmanuelBAcostathat’s a good approach Dispel magic has no effect on something that isn't a spell. But if a DM rules otherwise, this works.
@EmmanuelBAcosta @mikemearlshmm… so the “magical effect” described on the spell HAS to come from another spell? That's correct.
@EmmanuelBAcosta @mikemearls No problem!
