Can I Dispel Magic beholder ray effect?

@PhilippMordashe MM says that beholder zombie’s eye rays are magical. Does that mean that you can use Dispel Magic to end paralyzing ray effect? yes — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) October 24, 2016

@PhilippMordashe great to know! But what is the target DC to end the effect? For spells it’s 10+spell level, but paralyzing ray doesnt have level I'd use 10 + creature CR — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) October 24, 2016

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford would it also be viable to use the DC for the effect itself? — Emmanuel Acosta (@EmmanuelBAcosta) December 21, 2016

@mikemearls @EmmanuelBAcostathat’s a good approach Dispel magic has no effect on something that isn't a spell. But if a DM rules otherwise, this works. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 21, 2016