Can attack spells that specify creature hit objects?

@JeremyECrawford Can attack spells that specify creature (eldritch blast, ray of frost, etc) hit objects, or is the phrasing intentional? — Sword of Spirit (@Sword_of_Spirit) October 6, 2016

If the text says “creature” or “object,” it means creature or object. #DnD https://t.co/jhYCpXGji2 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 6, 2016

This is ambiguously phrased. Do you mean “if it says either, it means both”? @JeremyECrawford https://t.co/RTWTruXG2d — Ira Lich (@Igfig) October 7, 2016

If the text says “creature,” it means creature. If it says “object,” it means object. #DnD https://t.co/45fciCMfyJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 7, 2016