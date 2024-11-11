Can a wizard use a magic wand as her arcane focus?

One thought on “Can a wizard use a magic wand as her arcane focus?

  1. Vaughan Cockell says:

    Is that just magic wands, or any magic item that is of the same “type” as a Spellcasting focus (Arcane, Druidic, Divine). Does the same apply to magic rods, staves etc?

