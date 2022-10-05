Can a Unicorn mount be called by a Paladin’s Find Steed spell use it’s legendary actions?

@JeremyECrawford Can a unicorn mount called by a Paladin’s Find Steed spell use it’s legendary actions?? — Lord Zabel Zarock (@DorianXander) April 3, 2016

Find steed lets you summon a warhorse, a pony, a camel, an elk, or a mastiff. Anything else is up to the DM.

Why on earth do they list them as examples and leave the choice up to the player, if it's a static list? That's poor wording on their end. Take another look at the spell. They're the list of options, not a list of examples.

"any form that you choose, such as a" indicates they are examples. If it said "that you choose, of the following" that would be different. From recent printings: "the steed takes on a form that you choose: a warhorse, a pony, a camel, an elk, or a mastiff."

Ahh, see, that helps a lot 🙂 It sure does. That's why I did it. 😇

