@JeremyECrawford Can a monster with Shadow Teleport/similar feature carry a grappled enemy with it as it teleports, or must it drag him/her?
— Keith Ammann (@geeniusatwrok) May 30, 2017
An effect that teleports you can also teleport others only if it says it can. #DnD https://t.co/pXU5MCeCOz
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) 30 maggio 2017
ummm. wut?
What’s confusing about JC’s response? “An effect that teleports you can also teleport others only if it says it can.” While JC *has* made some responses that are infuriatingly vague in certain regards (or, ironically, too short/doesn’t actually cover the ground necessary to properly answer a given question), this isn’t one them. It’s very clear and properly answers the question.