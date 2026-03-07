Can a dagger decapitate someone in one stroke?

@GramrgednAngelI’m doubting a 15″ dagger can decapitate someone in one stroke.
Anybody able to back me up/provide refs? My Google-fu is failing me. EG: In medieval and up through Elizabethan England, nobility had the right to be beheaded by sword, rather than axe. Even…
@GramrgednAngel …chop through the neck. There are many accounts of such executions. If you want to cleanly decapitate, thin wire and …
@GramrgednAngel …galloping horse are apparently preferable. Unless dagger is magical, I'd term a one-stroke decap "fanciful Conan BS" ;}
@GramrgednAngel Years ago, I spent a day with historians who were recreating battlefield claims. They use pig carcasses for sword-hacking &
@GramrgednAngel …bayoneting, and gave me a try. It is HARD work, even with 2-handed swings. So I am in FULL agreement with your doubt.
