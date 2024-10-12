Can a barbarian hit himself to keep his rage going?

@Clint_CranfordCan a barbarian hit himself to keep his rage going? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016

@PhoenixNorg @Clint_CranfordBut Rage continues if he takes damage? That’s correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Clint_Cranford Then a barbarian COULD indeed hurt themselves to keep rage going. So “yes” to the original question? — Juan Aviles (@aviles316) September 23, 2016