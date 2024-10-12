Can a barbarian hit himself to keep his rage going?
@Clint_CranfordCan a barbarian hit himself to keep his rage going? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016
@PhoenixNorg @Clint_CranfordBut Rage continues if he takes damage? That’s correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Clint_Cranford Then a barbarian COULD indeed hurt themselves to keep rage going. So “yes” to the original question?
— Juan Aviles (@aviles316) September 23, 2016
Barbarians can’t keep Rage going by simply attacking themselves (must be a hostile creature), but they can deal damage to themselves. #DnD https://t.co/jRUDHTBl4O
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016
5 thoughts on “Can a barbarian hit himself to keep his rage going?”
can a barbarian keep a bag of frogs or kittens in a sack, and damage them to remain raging?
No because frogs and kittens are not hostile creatures.
Have you ever had a Kitten? Those things are the devil and come equipped with 20 razor sharp retractable daggers..
You forget they also have a bite attack and they seem to always have advantage on it against fingers!
Perhaps a honey badger!