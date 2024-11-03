Can a 20th lvl fighter with haste and Two-Weapon fighting make 6 attacks per round?

@konafusiona 20th lvl fighter with haste and 2-W fighting can make 6 attacks per round, right? Then action surge for 1 or 4 more? Yes, and Action Surge does let a fighter use Extra Attack again. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford What about the additional action from a Haste spell? If used to attack, does extra attack get added to it as well? — Ambryn (@konafusion) February 5, 2016