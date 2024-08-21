Behind the Screens 1: DM’s Cheat Sheet – Update

My first Behind the Screens article is up on the D&D website today! http://t.co/5uPpBrOf6Whttp://t.co/J7tUH3fMdf — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 9, 2015



Master Rodney tell us how to improve DM adventure, especially storytelling with interludes, random encounters and recap.

Interludes are short texts that can describe your world, your story arc or character aspects.

The recap is like the one at the beginning of TV shows: it helps to focus on the following events.

A must read.

