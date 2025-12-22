@DnDPaladin question: bard spell mastery… does it means choose 2 spells and add them to your spell known, or are they counted as know The spells count toward the number of spells the bard knows (see p. 54 in the PH).

@DnDPaladin how come then you then choose spell mastery, yet have only 1 known spell slot left ? thats means removing a known spell.

Take a look at the Bard table (PH, 53). It gives you an extra known spell with each instance of Magical Secrets.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2015