Artificer: Is the Infused Items column the MAX infusions you can have active at one time?

Question for @JeremyECrawford regarding the Artificer Class in #dnd . Is the Infused Items column the MAX infusions you can have active at one time or just how many per day you can make? Can a 2nd level Artificer have 2 Infused Items total or 4 (making 2 per day?)…
— Titus (@DandGeezer) February 3, 2020
The Infused Items column in the artificer's class table shows the maximum number of objects that can bear your infusions at one time. For example, an 8th-level artificer can have three infused items at one time. #DnD https://t.co/IdVzb6VVLB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2020