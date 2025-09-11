Are spells considered attack of subduing foes rather than killing?

@JeremyECrawford are touch range spells considered melee attacks for purpose of subduing foes rather than killing?
@JeremyECrawford @sehmerus does this include melee-attack spells or just non-melee-attack spells with range of touch?
A melee attack—even one in a spell—can knock out a creature (PH, 198). A range of touch doesn't mean melee attack. https://t.co/puDFkBOxKz
@undrhil @sehmeruswhat is an example of a “touch range’ spell? An example would be any spell with a range of touch, such as cure wounds.
