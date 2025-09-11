Are spells considered attack of subduing foes rather than killing?

@JeremyECrawford are touch range spells considered melee attacks for purpose of subduing foes rather than killing? — sehmerus (@sehmerus) September 9, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @sehmerus does this include melee-attack spells or just non-melee-attack spells with range of touch? — Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) September 9, 2015

A melee attack—even one in a spell—can knock out a creature (PH, 198). A range of touch doesn't mean melee attack. https://t.co/puDFkBOxKz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015